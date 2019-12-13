3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko signs decree on development of securities market
On April 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 126, aimed at implementing the provisions of Law № 197-Z of July 18, 2022 "On Amendments to the Law on Securities Market," the development of the securities market, stricter requirements for the issuers of bonds and stronger protection of investors - bondholders, BelTA informs.
In particular, the decree introduces the need for expert appraisal of property pledged to secure the obligations on the bonds. The possibility of canceling or amending contracts for suretyship, insurance of the issuer's liability and bank guarantees is limited until the full performance of obligations on the bonds.
The decree also provides for the right of legal entities and individuals to conduct transactions with securities on the stock exchange. In addition, foreign professional participants are allowed to participate in stock trading. These norms are aimed at stimulating investment activity in the securities market.
