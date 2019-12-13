Alexander Lukashenko signs decree on development of securities market

On April 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 126, aimed at implementing the provisions of Law № 197-Z of July 18, 2022 "On Amendments to the Law on Securities Market," the development of the securities market, stricter requirements for the issuers of bonds and stronger protection of investors - bondholders, BelTA informs.

In particular, the decree introduces the need for expert appraisal of property pledged to secure the obligations on the bonds. The possibility of canceling or amending contracts for suretyship, insurance of the issuer's liability and bank guarantees is limited until the full performance of obligations on the bonds.