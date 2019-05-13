Alexander Lukashenko positively assesses Germany’s contribution to normalization of Belarus’s relations with European Union

President Alexander Lukashenko positively assessed Germany’s contribution to the normalization of Belarus’s relations with the European Union. This was discussed today in the Palace of Independence at a meeting with the ambassador of this country. Peter Dettmar completes his diplomatic mission. This is a reason to look at bilateral relations from the point of view of economics and politics. The task of any embassy head is to make cooperation between states more intense. In recent years, in the relations of the official Minsk and Berlin, the activation of contacts has been noticeable, especially at the political level. The Belarusian President positively assessed the work of the official envoy of Berlin.



Germany is among the top five of our key partners. In recent years, there has really been an upsurge in the field of economic cooperation between Minsk and Berlin. Investment from Germany has increased significantly in the Belarusian economy. Serious companies create their own production sites in our country, including in the industrial park "Great Stone".