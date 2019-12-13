3.39 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko talks to reporters and invites heads of other states to parade in Minsk
Ecology and economy: scientists should be the engine of modern economy. Today, the President praised the development of electric vehicles at the testing ground of the Academy of Sciences. This is not the first year that specialists have been working on elements of the concept of a new green economy. The fact that the future is in electric vehicles is no longer in doubt.
Now is the time of intensive economic development. The world works in conditions of fierce competition, countries are actively rebuilding and adjusting to new realities. Therefore, Belarus pays great attention to science.
And after the visit, the Head of State talked to reporters. According to the President, he was impressed by the developments that could be implemented in such a short time. The media representatives asked about some of the nuances of preparations for the celebration of Victory Day.
During communication with journalists, the most important topics were raised that now concern everyone.
