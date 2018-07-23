PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko instructs to equip military cemeteries for 75th anniversary of liberation of Belarus

The head of state ordered to equip the military cemeteries and places for mass burial of citizens during this year. President Alexander Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree. Rules for the improvement of burial places will be approved by the Council of Ministers. All these actions will be timed to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders and the formation of a respectful attitude towards the events of the history of the state.

