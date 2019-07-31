Alexander Lukashenko instructs selecting dates of parliamentary election campaign

The President of Belarus instructed the CEC to consider the proposals of holding elections to the Council of the Republic on November 7, and to the House of Representatives on November 17.

The organization of the electoral campaign was discussed by Alexander Lukashenko,with the head of the Central Election Commission, Lydia Yermoshina. The term of office of the Parliament and the President expires in 2020. The position of the head of state is unequivocal, everything must be open, democraticand according to the law. And the basis of electoral processes should be order and stability.