Alexander Lukashenko instructed to deal with case of four Latvians apprehended for drugs in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the residents of Prudok agro-town that he had instructed to find out all the circumstances surrounding the detention of four Latvian citizens in Belarus, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko notes that recently information about the detention of four Latvian citizens in Belarus has appeared on various Internet resources. The media reported that they came to Braslav for a vacation at a music festival.

As it turned out, the story was originally shared by a resident of Latvia in the social network X. She told about the detention of four young people she knew, traveling by car from Latvia to Belarus, and accompanied the video with captions: “This is how life can turn upside down. Be careful and take care of yourself. If anyone knows someone who has been in a similar situation, please let me know.”

The post has been viewed around 60k times.

“One has to be a complete idiot to go there to hang out,” ‘Have none of the parents explained to those children that they're going to a country, which is actively waging a hybrid war against us and is hostile?’, ‘Well, if you have no brains and want to go to Belarus, then go ahead,’ ‘They were taken hostage so that Belarus could exchange them for their own,’ ‘The KGB fabricated a case to take Latvian citizens prisoner,’ - sprinkled comments.

Of course, what happened made it into the media review that is prepared daily for the President, and the situation could not leave him indifferent.

“Everyone howled: “Here, he established a visa-free regime to arrest our people!” Of course, it bothers me, I instructed to figure it out,” said Alexander Lukashenko.