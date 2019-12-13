Alexander Lukashenko visits "Mother and Child" Republican Scientific and Practical Center

The President is now visiting the "Mother and Child" Republican Scientific and Practical Center. The President is focused on the organization of perinatal care. Alexander Lukashenko is going to see the new building of the Scientific and Practical Center where babies with extremely low birth weight are cared for. A multilevel system of maternal and child health care has been operating in Belarus for over 20 years. The head of state instructed to set up an IVF database in Belarus in the first half of the year 22.