Alexander Lukashenko visits Korelichi District
The President gave an order to the agrarians to complete the sowing of winter crops in Belarus by the end of the month, when he visited Korelichi District of Grodno Region today.
Particular attention should be paid to the pace of work in the north of the country, given the weather conditions. The main thing in the harvest campaign is the strategy, emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.
During the working trip, the head of state was reported on the autumn fieldwork in general. Thus, the potatoes have been harvested in the republic on more than 40 percent of the area. The yield is higher than last year by about 330 quintals per hectare. However, the President was dissatisfied with these figures. The technologies that are available in the country already allow for a more significant yield.
During his working trip to Grodno Region, Alexander Lukashenko was also reported on the development of the flax industry. In the region the culture is sown on 7 thousand hectares, the fibers are processed at 2 modernized plants. The head of state instructed to optimize their work in accordance with the sown areas.
