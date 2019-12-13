3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President visits pulp and paper plant in Svetlogorsk
Deep timber procession, import substitution and clear conditions for foreign contractors are the demands to modernization set by the President as he visited the pulp and paper plant in Svetlogorsk.The President makes unpredicted inspections along the unplanned route visiting the key enterprises of various industries. Similar visits have already been made to Dobrush and Shklov.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All