PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President visits pulp and paper plant in Svetlogorsk

Deep timber procession, import substitution and clear conditions for foreign contractors are the demands to modernization set by the President as he visited the pulp and paper plant in Svetlogorsk.The President makes unpredicted inspections along the unplanned route visiting the key enterprises of various industries. Similar visits have already been made to Dobrush and Shklov.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All