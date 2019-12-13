Alexander Lukashenko: Preserving mechanical engineering is the most important thing

Saving the engineering industry is the most important thing. Alexander Lukashenko made such a statement on Friday while visiting Gomel Region and Gomselmash enterprise. And it is not just a matter of jobs - although, undoubtedly, it is very important! It is a matter of preserving the school of mechanical engineering.

Otherwise we will lose "brains", we will lose competence, we will become someone's "appendage". And then the word "worker" will definitely become synonymous with the word "slave. Now, a Belarusian worker is first of all a "golden hand" and a talent! The most complicated mechanisms are developed and assembled in our country, and then they are sold all over the world! And these are not just loud statements. Despite the pandemic, Gomel holding has unloaded warehouses, increased exports, conquered new markets: our equipment is now on the fields of all continents.

Yet, at the beginning of Belarus' formation as an independent state, Alexander Lukashenko was repeatedly offered to shut down the industry. Today the President does not regret his decision to preserve the machine building industry.

After the President's arrival, the workers no longer worry about the fate of the giant breadwinner. The plant workers were also interested in social issues. There are multi-child families at the plant. The issue of maternity is under special control of the state: the amount of benefits is constantly growing, you can get a soft loan for housing construction. The President instructed the Government and the deputies to consider the support issues in a comprehensive manner.