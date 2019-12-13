3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko visits Tikhinichi farm as part of his working trip to Gomel Region
Socio-economic development of the regions, creation of comfortable conditions in the country and implementation of the "Village of the Future" project.
These and other topics were raised the previous day during the working trip of the President to Gomel Region. Alexander Lukashenko visited Tikhinichi farm, which is not only successfully developing and increasing its sales revenue, but stimulates the community development. For two years the roads have been renovated here, the territory was improved, social facilities were repaired and built.
The President laid out the development strategy for the villages. It was a rich and heartfelt talk. The topics included sovereignty and independence, migrant workers and the political crisis in Lithuania, constitutional renewal and the production of our own vaccine.
