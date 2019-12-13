Alexander Lukashenko pays visit to Maryina Gorka

The President visited the 5th Separate Special Brigade in Maryina Gorka today. This is one of the leading formations of Special Forces. The brigade is considered the elite of the country's Armed Forces. The President got familiar with samples of weapons, equipment, and ammunition for Special Forces units! Alexander Lukashenko also appreciated the samples of the general military uniform, which was updated.



Alexander Lukashenko visited the museum of the brigade's history and military glory. The brigade's detachment was one of the first to enter Afghanistan during wartime. More than 400 soldiers and officers were awarded orders and medals. The duty and honor, the development of the army were discussed at the meeting with the military collective. The state has always paid more attention to such units, because they are one of the most advanced and mobile units of the modern Belarusian army, where an important role is assigned to ensuring the country's security.



The Head of the State went to the city and got acquainted with the infrastructure of the newly built swimming pool. Maryina Gorka celebrates its birthday-65 years! The new pool was a gift to the residents of Maryina Gorka. The President talked to the local residents. They have been waiting for the completion of the construction of this important facility for several years. There is a gym, fields for athletics, basketball, wrestling, and other sports near the pool. More than a hundred people will be able to visit the new complex every day.



The President spent a long time communicating with people on various topics. He answered the questions and listened to the requests. The President immediately ordered to hand ice cream to the children who came to this warm meeting.



