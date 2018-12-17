This was demanded by the President after receiving the reports from the leadership of the Government, the Presidential Administration, the Council of the Republic and the State Control Committee. The agenda includes consideration of the future budget and the upd ated tax code. In October, the Head of State set the task to finalize these important documents. In particular, it was stated that the distribution of the budget for the next year should take into account external conditions. Russia's tax maneuver in the oil sector was touched upon as well. The President notes that nothing will collapse in the economy of the country, but some agreements, especially those within the framework of the EAEU and the Union State, may be revised.