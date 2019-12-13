PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Belarusians on Christmas

President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Belarusians on Christmas. "The greatness of the holiday warms our hearts with a special spiritual joy, helps us find our way to the church, points to Christian sermons as a moral guide for society. The Orthodox traditions unite people, teaching them to live in peace and accord," the message of the greeting reads. The Head of State wished the Belarusians strong health, optimism and well-being.

