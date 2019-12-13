3.40 RUB
А. Lukashenko greets President Berdymukhamedov on his birthday
Minsk has confirmed its readiness to expand fruitful cooperation with Ashkhabad. This was stated in the birthday greetings of the President of Belarus to the head of Turkmenistan. According to Alexander Lukashenko, "Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is a leader whose integrity, strategic thinking and talent have served the noble cause of strengthening Turkmenistan's statehood, economic potential and authority in the international arena for many years. His personal involvement will give a significant impetus to the further development of relations with our country and to the successful implementation of new joint plans and initiatives."
