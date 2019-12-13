Alexander Lukashenko congratulates UN Secretary-General António Guterres on his 75th birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on his 75th birthday, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

"Your excellent leadership abilities and human qualities as head of the United Nations Secretariat are in high demand today in the consolidation of the international community," the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State expressed confidence that António Guterres' commitment to the comprehensive settlement of emergency situations and aspiration for a specific result will make it possible to adopt the compromise solutions to preserve global long-term peace and security.

"The Republic of Belarus reaffirms its readiness to maintain the traditionally high and versatile level of cooperation with you personally, with the bodies of the Organization's system and other countries on the principles of mutual respect and trust," the President stressed.