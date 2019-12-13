Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on his birthday.



"You, as the Leader of the Nation, have a special role in the formation of independent Kazakhstan, turning it into a powerful state with a dynamically developing economy and growing international authority. I sincerely value the good personal contacts that have developed between us, which have always been distinguished by openness and willingness to find mutually beneficial solutions on pressing issues, bilateral and international agendas", - says the congratulation.



The Head of State expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his invaluable contribution to the establishment of prosperous Belarusian-Kazakh relations, the practical implementation of the ideas of Eurasian integration, ensuring peace and stability in the post-Soviet space.

