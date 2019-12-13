Alexander Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to President of Kyrgyzstan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.



Alexander Lukashenko noted that during the years of sovereignty Kyrgyzstan has implemented important initiatives to strengthen statehood, ensure the growth of the economy, increasing the authority of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena.



"I am confident that the decades-old traditions of mutual respect and friendship of our peoples will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the progressive development of political dialogue, expansion of fruitful contacts in economic and humanitarian spheres and close cooperation within the framework of integration associations," reads the congratulatory message.



The head of state wished Sadyr Japarov good health and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland, and happiness, peace and harmony to the people of Kyrgyzstan.



