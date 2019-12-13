Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish people on Republic Day

The Republic Day is celebrated today in Turkey. Exactly 99 years ago, the Constitution was amended, which resulted in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the formation of a new country.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the national holiday, the Republic Day. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.



"Throughout its rich history, Turkey has played a significant role as one of the largest countries in the world in the political, economic and social dimensions. Thanks to your important initiatives, Ankara's achievements today contribute to further enhancement of the country's authority and strengthening of the Turkish statehood," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President expressed hope that despite modern challenges the traditions of mutual respect and friendship of the two nations will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the progressive development of the Belarusian-Turkish dialogue.



"I am convinced that there is considerable potential for increasing bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology," said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko wished: "On this solemn day I sincerely wish you good health and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland, and to the people of Turkey I wish happiness, peace and accord."



