Alexander Lukashenko sends 90th birthday anniversary greetings to sculptor Ivan Misko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the People's Artist of Belarus Ivan Misko on his 90th birthday. This was reported to BelTA by the press service of the Belarusian leader.



"Your unique talent, exceptional skill and selfless service to art deserve respect and words of sincere gratitude," said the head of state. - As one of the founders of the best traditions of the national school of monumental art, you have made a great personal contribution to the preservation, development and popularization of Belarusian culture," he said.



Alexander Lukashenko has expressed confidence that the creative work of Ivan Misko will remain in demand for a long time to come and his dedication to the Motherland will become an example for the younger generation.



The President wished Ivan Misko strong health, long life and inexhaustible inspiration.



