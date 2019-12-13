Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on winning presidential election in Singapore

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on winning the presidential election in Singapore, BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state reiterated Belarus' great interest in expanding mutually beneficial contacts with Singapore both in the bilateral format and on international platforms on the principles of equality, respect and trust.

"I am confident that our countries have all the necessary conditions to transform the multifaceted potential of our relations into successful projects aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and stimulating economic growth," the President emphasized. - I count on your support of the Belarusian-Singaporean dialog that opens new horizons of cooperation," the President emphasized.