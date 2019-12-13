3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Valentina Matvienko on her birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on her birthday, BelTA informs.
High professionalism and dedication, organizational talent and caring attitude to work have won you the respect and recognition," the letter runs. - You have been making a worthy contribution to the development of a constructive and mutually beneficial Belarusian-Russian inter-parliamentary dialogue, and you have been working hard to promote a number of important joint initiatives, including the patriotic youth project 'Train of Remembrance'.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Valentina Matviyenko good health, happiness and wellbeing. "May reliable friends always be with you, and warmth and support of your relatives and friends give you strength for new achievements in all the areas of your activity," added the head of state.
