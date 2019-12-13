Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Vladimir Solovyov on his 60th birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent 60th birthday anniversary greetings to Vladimir Solovyov, a presenter of socio-political and publicist programs of the Rossiya 1 TV channel of VGTRK. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your principled views, talent of persuasion and deep understanding of reality serve as a source of truth for millions of people. You are known in Belarus as a true patriot, for whom the interests of the Motherland, justice and spiritual values of the Slavic unity are the main reference points in life and work," reads the message of congratulations.

"I am confident that your public and journalistic activities will continue to contribute to strengthening the friendship of the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.