Alexander Lukashenko extends Women's Day greetings

President Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to Belarusian women as the country celebrates Women's Day on 8 March. "This holiday is filled with special spring atmosphere and warm feelings to women who give us the comfort of home, care and kindness. The incomparable beauty of Belarusian women, their professional successes and victories glorify our country far beyond its borders. Your understanding and support, the warmth of your loving hearts inspire us, men, to new achievements," the message of greetings says. Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to women for their active participation in all aspects of the society's life, for raising the young generation, the ability to keep peace and wellbeing in the family. "These are the women who make the world kinder, ensure its spiritual unity and stability," he stressed. The president wished all Belarusian women strong health, good mood. "May all your dreams come true," said the Belarusian head of state.