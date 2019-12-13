3.41 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Yuri Nikolayev on his 75th birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated People's Artist of Russia Yuri Nikolayev on his 75th birthday, BELTA reports.
"Your bright talent, brilliant acting skills, vast creative and life experience have brought you nationwide fame and audience love," the congratulatory message reads. - Over the years of your fruitful activity you have realized many unique projects, more than one generation of Belarusians has grown up on TV programs with your participation," the message of congratulations reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Yuri Nikolayev good health, fortitude and longevity. "May your work continue to bring joy to people, strengthen friendship and cultural ties between our countries," the President added.
