Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan on working visit

The President of Belarus has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Although the official events are scheduled for November 28, the leaders of the CSTO member states have an opportunity to communicate during an informal dinner at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Tomorrow, during the session of the CSTO Council, the Belarusian leader will outline the position and main proposals of our country on the development and strengthening of regional and international security. Traditionally, the Head of State will hold meetings and negotiations with his foreign counterparts during the summit. Following the results of the CSTO Collective Security Council session, the parties will sign a number of documents that should improve interaction among the CSTO member states.