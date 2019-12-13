Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Egypt on official visit

The President of Belarus has arrived on an official visit at Egypt. Forge number one departed from Minsk National Airport this morning. In Cairo, Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the leader of this country, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The heads of state will discuss how the agreements reached during the Egyptian leader's visit to Minsk last summer are being implemented.



The plane of the head of state landed at Cairo International Airport. The Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country Sergei Terentyev greeted the President. And very soon the negotiations with the Egyptian leader will begin.

