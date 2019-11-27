3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus President to take part in CSTO session
Alexander Lukashenko has left for a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. At the CSTO session, he will voice the Belarusian position on the issues of international security. The participants will also discuss the situation at the Afghan border, the UN anti-terrorism strategy, information security.
The CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers will be held as well. Its agenda includes about 20 issues. Last year, the trade between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan amounted to 130 m USD. The Belarusian exports include milk and meat products, drugs and farm machines. The imports consist of fruits, cotton, spare parts. Alexander Lukashenko will have a number of meetings with his foreign counterparts. Several agreements will be signed at the CSTO session.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All