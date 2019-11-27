Belarus President to take part in CSTO session

Alexander Lukashenko has left for a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. At the CSTO session, he will voice the Belarusian position on the issues of international security. The participants will also discuss the situation at the Afghan border, the UN anti-terrorism strategy, information security.



The CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers will be held as well. Its agenda includes about 20 issues. Last year, the trade between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan amounted to 130 m USD. The Belarusian exports include milk and meat products, drugs and farm machines. The imports consist of fruits, cotton, spare parts. Alexander Lukashenko will have a number of meetings with his foreign counterparts. Several agreements will be signed at the CSTO session.