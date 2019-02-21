3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko receives report from head of Investigative Committee Ivan Noskevich
Resonant criminal cases and the results of the work are the main topics of the report of the head of the committee. The Head of State is closely following the work of the youngest department of the country. It was created as a result of a serious reform of law enforcement structures. For more than 7 years, the Investigation Committee has been working steadily. Ivan Noskevich also reported on investigation of criminal cases that are under special control of the President.
