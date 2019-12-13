Alexander Lukashenko takes part in national Subbotnik day

On this day Alexander Lukashenko has been restoring the forest area in the Pripyatsky National Park. And people who already work with the President every day helped him: Administration, assistants, TV presenters and journalists. The locals themselves have joined the good cause. In the territory of one and a half hectares they planted 8 thousand seedlings of pine.



By the way, all the money earned on the national Subbotnik day will be used to prepare children's camps for summer, restore memorial complexes, places of military glory of the Great Patriotic War. This is how we take care of the new generation and pay tribute to the past. It is very symbolic, because this year we are celebrating a landmark date - the 75th anniversary of Victory.

