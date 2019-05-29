Anniversary EAEC summit held in Palace of Independence in Nur-Sultan

On May 29, five years ago, the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia signed the Treaty on the Establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. This meeting of the Eurasian "five" will be the first for the current President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A little more than two months ago after the resignation of power by Nursultan Nazarbayev, he took the post of head of state. Today he welcomes guests as a host.



By the way, the Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan held talks the day before. Brief negotiations were also held with the President of Russia. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the issues of deepening bilateral integration. Previously, the parties have already exchanged the relevant offers. The Presidents agreed to hold a meeting at the highest level for a thorough and detailed discussion of all Russian-Belarusian issues of further systemic interaction.



Today Alexander Lukashenko met with the presidents of Armenia and Moldova within the summit.



Dozens of countries show interest in Eurasian integration. Economic agreements have been signed with with Vietnam, Iran and China.



For these five years, the EAEC has stepped forward: in the Eurasian field, they have already moved to digital transformation and developing innovative projects. But still the main goal for which the union was created, and this is the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, has so far not been achieved.



Following the jubilee summit, the heads of state signed a joint statement on the occasion of the five years of the treaty. In addition, the signatures were placed under a document on the creation of a common powere market; it will allow establishing transparent electricity prices for consumers.



Next year Belarus will be the chairman of the EAEC. And the official Minsk will concentrate its main efforts precisely on equal terms in the economic union. Our President spoke about this during the Message to the people and the Parliament.



