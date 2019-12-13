PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko receives credentials from ambassadors of foreign states

The solemn ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence. The diplomatic cortege was met in the morning. Japan, Turkey, Vatican, Venezuela, Iran, Syria, and North Korea will raise their flags by tradition. The diploma presentation ceremony itself is a kind of starting point and the official beginning of diplomatic missions.

