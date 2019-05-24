3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko tests Minsk Ring Road on threshold of II European Games
The work to improve the infrastructure, roads, transport and tourist arteries is the priority! Such emphasis was placed today by the President for the leaders of the capital, the Minsk region and other officials. The Head of State outlined his vision and approaches to the development of territories during his movement along the Minsk Ring Road. In one stream with other cars, a bus was moving, in which officials and journalists were traveling with the Head of State.
The reasons for the current large-scale work are the Year of Small Motherland and the II European Games. The attitude of the Head of State towards establishing order is well known. The President is worried about every piece of land. Together we can create a comfortable environment. Everyone should be involved in the improvement works, everyone should contribute to the landscaping of Belarus.
Investors and specialists are now developing more than fifty projects around the first ring road. Over the past few years, 14 facilities have been commissioned. At the same time, long-delayed construction sites are observed. The President demands severe sanctions for such developers.
Less than a month is left till the start of the II European Games. By this time, not only roads, but also the transport should be ready. Alexander Lukashenko was shown the fleet of vehicles that will provide guests with convenient and fast access to all sports arenas and sights of the capital.
Driving along the Minsk Ring Road, the Head of State pointed out the issues that should be controlled by the officials.
During the trip they made stops more than once in order to pay attention to every detail and defect.
