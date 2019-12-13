EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko holds talks with Igor Dodon via video link

The President of Belarus held talks with the Head of Moldova in a video conference format. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Igor Dodon on the upcoming holiday and stressed that the parade and security in the army are treated seriously in our country.

The leaders also discussed the EAEU summit. It is planned to take place in May in Minsk.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All