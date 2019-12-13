3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko holds talks with Igor Dodon via video link
The President of Belarus held talks with the Head of Moldova in a video conference format. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Igor Dodon on the upcoming holiday and stressed that the parade and security in the army are treated seriously in our country.
The leaders also discussed the EAEU summit. It is planned to take place in May in Minsk.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All