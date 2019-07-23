3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko holds conference call on harvesting 2019.
Mass harvesting in the fields of the country must be completed in 20 days. The reference target for a crop is 9.5 million tons. The situation on the fields, the readiness of technology and the provision of fuel. The President held a republican conference call meeting on harvest-2019. Governors reported on the state of affairs and problems. The order of Alexander Lukashenko is to complete the harvesting of grain in a 20-day period. This year, due to the weather, the equipment was taken out to the fields 10 days later than usual. Full mobilization of efforts and maximum concentration is the only way possible in difficult conditions to procure high quality bread without loss.
About half a million tons of grain may remain on the fields. This cannot be allowed. Each region has its own characteristics and experience that needs to be disseminated. For example, Vitebsk region has recently tried a new variety of hybrid rye. The culture has shown itself very worthy in difficult weather conditions.
