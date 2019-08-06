3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko meets with former President of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev
Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with his friend and colleague, former President of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. The reason for the conversation was his 70th anniversary. The Belarusian leader warmly congratulated the guest at the Palace of Independence, presenting symbolic gifts to the leader. At the end of the congratulatory part, Alexander Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiyev held a working meeting, discussing the relevant issues.
