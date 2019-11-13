PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Austrian People's Party

Alexander Lukashenko met with the Chairman of the Austrian People's Party, deputy of the National Council. Representatives of big business also attended the meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Sebastian Kurtz.

