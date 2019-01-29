President of Belarus meets with head of World Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich

Today, the Head of State held a meeting with head of the World Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich. During the conversation, issues of the development of chess sport in our country, as well as organization of the XLV World Chess Olympiad were raised. Belarus received the right to hold this international competition in October last year. The forum will be held in August 2022.

FIDE plans to restructure its work in order to ensure the development of chess sports in the world, and not only in individual countries. Alexander Lukashenko noted the importance of developing a wide variety of sports in our country, and also congratulated Arkady Dvorkovich on his recent election as the President of the World Chess Federation.

Today, an agreement was signed at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus between the World Chess Federation and the organizers of the World Chess Olympiad 2022. Before the Olympiad, the World Cup among women and the World Cup among men will be held in Minsk. In parallel with the World Olympiad, the FIDE Congress will be held, at which the organization’s presidential elections are scheduled.