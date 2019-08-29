PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko holds meeting with US National Security Adviser

Mr. John Bolton has arrived in Minsk to discuss the issuess of bilateral cooperation, regional security and enhancement of diplomatic relations. The program of his visit also includes meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

