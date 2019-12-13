Alexander Lukashenko: Russia will allocate $1.5 billion for Belarus' participation in import substitution programs

The dialogue with the Russian regions should be based on both classic trade and setting up joint ventures. The union integration on the example of the Kursk Region was discussed in the Palace of Independence on June 9. The delegation is large: 40 people representatives of the relevant committees of state agencies, major businessmen and principals of universities from the region. Everybody was talking about the "window of opportunity" that is open today. Kursk has long-standing ties with our country. And we have a lot in common: the developed agriculture and industry, including petrochemistry and nuclear power. The current realities only push the allies to further integrate the economies. The industrial cooperation should become the key area. This is the unchanged position of Alexander Lukashenko.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"We have the necessary resources to participate in import substitution programs. We have recently taken such a decision with President Putin. On our part, we have offered the Russians specific projects that are badly needed and will be in demand not only in Belarus but also in the Russian Federation in the near future. The Russians are earmarking nearly $1.5 billion for these programs in Belarus alone. We understand that without import substitution, especially in critical industries, the so-called critical import, it will be very difficult for us to develop. One can't rely only on China to supply us today, because it may not be able to cope with such volumes. We must develop our own economy, our own industry."



It is noteworthy that the Kursk Region has adopted a long-term strategy for socio-economic development. These are big plans to upgrade the key sectors of the economy. And Belarus will find its place in the implementation of many projects, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced. The region is already ready to buy Belarusian transport and agricultural equipment. The Governor noted that Kursk Region intends to allocate huge funds for that.



