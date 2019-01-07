Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas

The Orthodox community celebrates Christmas. Solemn services were held in dozens of countries in different languages. Together with the Russian Orthodox Church, the Jerusalem, Polish, Georgian, Serbian Orthodox churches, as well as the Athos monasteries and Old Believers Belarusians celebrate Christmas.

Alexander Lukashenko lit a Christmas candle in the Church of All Saints. It was opened to parishioners only at the end of last year and has already become a place of spiritual unity. The construction of the church lasted more than 20 years. Since the end of last year, the shrine is open to parishioners. Alexy II, His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia blessed the construction of the church. Last October it was consecrated by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

In the Christian calendar, Christmas is one of the most important holidays. This is the time of special care and attention to someone who is near, when the desire to love, forgive, live in peace and harmony is much stronger than everyday troubles. Alexander Lukashenko once again urged to value peace and friendship among nations, while addressing the parishioners.