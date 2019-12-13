Alexander Lukashenko meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban today

Strengthening relations between Minsk and Budapest will be discussed today at the Palace of Independence, where Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



This is the first visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister; it is expected to be an important stage in the development of the bilateral partnership. The agenda includes issues of trade and economic cooperation, implementation of joint projects, Belarus-EU cooperation, including in the Eastern partnership format, as well as the situation in the region and the world. There are no banned issues between the states, which is a good foundation for even closer cooperation. The Belarusian-Hungarian trade turnover increased by a third - to 253 million dollars, by the end of last year. Among the long-term tasks is to facilitate supplies, expand mutual investments and create joint production facilities. Priority areas of cooperation include agriculture, mechanical engineering, nuclear energy, medicine and tourism.



