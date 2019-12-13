Alexander Lukashenko: Situation with drug trafficking alarming

At the meeting on ensuring law and order, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed the need to combat drug trafficking.



"The situation with drug trafficking is alarming. There again observed a tendency to increase the number of imported drugs and psychotropics, as well as low efficiency of detecting major distributors, especially the organizers of the drug business," said Alexander Lukashenko.



According to the President, last year the number of people, who died of drug overdoses, increased significantly. The number of minors, involved in criminal activity, is increasing.



"There are acute problems of the organization of educational and upbringing processes, employment of children outside schools," pointed out the head of state.



