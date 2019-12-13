3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko holds big meeting with security leadership of Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has convened a major meeting with the security officials of the country, BelTA informs.
Representatives and senior officials of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee, the Investigative Committee, KGB, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, State Border Committee, State Customs Committee, State Committee of Judicial Expertise, courts of general jurisdiction and heads of regions were invited to the meeting.
The plans for the event were discussed back in early February at a meeting of the head of state with Prosecutor General Andrei Shved.
"Let's gather the entire security cabinet on the basis of last year's results. Let's talk about the tasks we have. And we will talk frankly about the tasks and shortcomings, most importantly - shortcomings of the entire security sector, including the army," said Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on February 6.
The head of the state underlined that it is necessary to speak about drawbacks in each security department during such big meetings. "It is our fault that we do not discuss the problems of the army, prosecutor's office, investigative authorities, the police, KGB in general by bringing them together. After all, these are people who perform similar, contacts are very important. And they need to see what the army is up to. For example, the Investigative Committee needs to see what the army is up to. The Prosecutor's Office, of course: you are in constant contact here. We'll have to discuss it. We will hear there our achievements and shortcomings," remarked the President.
Alexander Lukashenko instructed the Prosecutor General together with the head of the Presidential Administration to prepare the relevant meeting.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All