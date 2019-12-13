Alexander Lukashenko holds big meeting with security leadership of Belarus

"Let's gather the entire security cabinet on the basis of last year's results. Let's talk about the tasks we have. And we will talk frankly about the tasks and shortcomings, most importantly - shortcomings of the entire security sector, including the army," said Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on February 6.

The head of the state underlined that it is necessary to speak about drawbacks in each security department during such big meetings. "It is our fault that we do not discuss the problems of the army, prosecutor's office, investigative authorities, the police, KGB in general by bringing them together. After all, these are people who perform similar, contacts are very important. And they need to see what the army is up to. For example, the Investigative Committee needs to see what the army is up to. The Prosecutor's Office, of course: you are in constant contact here. We'll have to discuss it. We will hear there our achievements and shortcomings," remarked the President.