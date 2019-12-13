President convenes meeting on ensuring security of election campaign

Voters and everyone who organizes the work of election commissions needs to create a calm atmosphere at the polling stations, without attacks and provocations.

The President demands to take additional measures to ensure security at the finish of the electoral race. The Head of the State announced this today at the meeting with the security forces. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized: the early vote has started in the country, and the current situation requires a comprehensive assessment. The political campaign is taking place under conditions of extreme pressure, mainly in the information field. Political technologies, including those used on the Internet, threaten sovereignty and independence. All forces should be directed to prevent a split in the state, and those, who are involved in illegal methods of struggle, will be punished to the fullest extent.

Alexander Lukashenko also instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to give a legal assessment to individual initiatives of the alternative vote counting on election day in order to prevent possible provocations in society in the future.

