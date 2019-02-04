Alexander Lukashenko approves decision to protect state border

The border policy of Belarus is aimed not at confrontation with neighboring states, but at strengthening the neighborhood belt.

This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko when approving the decision to guard the state border. The year begins for the country's border guard service with this traditional procedure. This is an opportunity to specify tasks for the department. The situation at the Belarusian borders is always among the most important issues of state policy.

The efforts of the Belarusian guards are yielding results and the effectiveness of border security is increasing. Border guards are trying to maximize the use of new technologies in their work. Planned modernization and strengthening of borders are held. New technical security systems are being built on the border with Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine. Optimization of control procedures at the border allowed increasing the efficiency of Belarusian checkpoints.

At the same time, border guards must always be vigilant, take measures to curb offenses. They should make adjustments to the protection of national borders as necessary. Thus it is necessary to create a reliable shield from offenses, but welcome law-abiding travelers. Alexander Lukashenko has studied today whether border guards are able to withstand the increasing number of challenges.