Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus does not choose between contract army and drafted service

The President of Belarus discussed possible changes in conscription with the permanent members of the Security Council. Despite the shortage of young recruits, Belarus does not choose between contract army and drafted service. The reason for the shortfalls lies in the demographic problems of the 90s, when the birth rate significantly reduced in the country. The current situation, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Defense, will not change qualitatively until 2025. Alexander Lukashenko notes that some measures have already been taken in this regard. So, last year deferments were canceled for a number of categories, including prosecutors and forensic scientists. 47 categories of citizens have the right to postponement in our country. This is one of the highest rates in the CIS. For this reason, the number of registered recruits has almost halved in Belarus in just 10 years. However, this is not a reason to copy the experience of countries with contract army.