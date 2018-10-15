Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus will do everything to preserve unity of people and Church

Belarus will do everything to preserve unity of people and Church. This was stated by the President, Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with members of the Holy Synods of the Russian and Belarusian Orthodox Churches. And about an hour ago, the Head of State spoke personally with the Patriarch of Moscow All Russia, Kirill, and expressed his opinion about the difficult situation in Orthodox Church, stressing that a split is always bad.

In Belarus, the state and the church have developed partnership. And at the meeting with the members of the Holy Synods, the conversation about spirituality continued. Initiatives of secular power are aimed at protecting and preserving traditional values, maintaining peace and harmony in the region. The protection of the institution of the family, the education of patriotism and respect for history also come to the fore. By the way, representatives of 25 religious denominations find common language in Belarus.