Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects in development of trade with Turkey

Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects in the development of trade with Turkey.

The delegation of parliamentarians headed by the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly is on a two-day visit in Belarus. Mutually beneficial trade in various fields from logistics to tourism will be a good help for the countries. More than 300 enterprises with Turkish capital are registered in our country.

The issue of creating assembly plants for combines, construction and special equipment "Amkodor" is being discussed, and they are also negotiating the supply of Belarusian BelAZ trucks to the Turkish market.

The trade turnover between the countries shows growth and this positive trend has been holding for the past few years. The amount of total trade in 2018 exceeded 700 million dollars.