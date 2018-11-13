EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects for development of trade with Turkey

Belarusian-Turkish relations were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects for the development of trade with Turkey. The President said this at a meeting with the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of this country.

The delegation of parliamentarians headed by the speaker is on a two-day visit to Belarus. Binali Yıldırım had previously served as prime minister, therefore economic issues were his primary responsibility. Mutually beneficial trade will be a good help for countries. Interest is expressed in various fields from logistics to tourism. Trade between the countries shows growth and exceeds 700 million dollars during the incomplete year 2018.

Belarus and Turkey maintain a dialogue at the highest level. Two years ago, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited our country. The plans of the Turkish parliamentarians include negotiations with colleagues in the national assembly, as well as a meeting in the Council of Ministers.

