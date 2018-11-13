Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects for development of trade with Turkey

Belarusian-Turkish relations were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko sees good prospects for the development of trade with Turkey. The President said this at a meeting with the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of this country.

The delegation of parliamentarians headed by the speaker is on a two-day visit to Belarus. Binali Yıldırım had previously served as prime minister, therefore economic issues were his primary responsibility. Mutually beneficial trade will be a good help for countries. Interest is expressed in various fields from logistics to tourism. Trade between the countries shows growth and exceeds 700 million dollars during the incomplete year 2018.